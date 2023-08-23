The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Your local guide to what's on in Cessnock city and beyond

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
August 24 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley Highland Games are on this weekend. Picture by Amanda Ray Images
Hunter Valley Highland Games are on this weekend. Picture by Amanda Ray Images

HUNTER VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.