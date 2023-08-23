HUNTER VALLEY HIGHLAND GAMES
SALTIRE ESTATE
Come and experience the Hunter Valley Highland Games in the heart of wine country. The games will celebrate the deep connection between Australia and Scotland and visitors can expect to see mass pipe and drum bands, highland and country dancing displays and the pure strength of athletes taking on the National Highlander Championships. The games will be held on Saturday, August 26 at Saltire Estate (113 Wilderness Rd, Rothbury). Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 12 and above and free for children under the age of 12. Buy tickets at: https://www.huntervalleyhighlandgames.com.au/event-details/.
MILLFIELD COMMUNITY FAIR
MILLFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOL
Join Millfield Public School at their Millfield community fair this Sunday, August 27. On the day there will be market stalls, an auction, a raffle, free rides, a chocolate toss and more. The fair will run from 9am to 2pm.
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
SONGBIRDS AND SEMILLON
EMMA'S COTTAGE
Come along for a relaxing day on the lawn of boutique winery Emma's Cottage on Sunday, September 10 while listening to five female artists who call the Hunter home. Music fans can expect to hear Max Jackson, Anna Weatherup, Piper Butcher, Amy Vee, and Chloe Gill. Tickets are $49 for adults, $19 for teenagers aged 13-17 and free for children under 12. The event will run from 11am to 4pm. Head to the Eventbrite website to buy your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/songbirds-semillon-at-emmas-cottage-sun-10-sept-2023-tickets-668771442387?aff=oddtdtcreator.
END2END FESTIVAL
POKOLBIN
Prepare to indulge in a day of the Hunter Valley's finest wine, food and entertainment when the End2End Festival returns to Pokolbin on Saturday, September 16. This year's venues will include Ben Ean, Cypress Lakes and Drayton's Family Wines, and you can sip your way across all three venues with the End2End shuttle bus. The festival runs from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be booked at https://www.end2endfestival.com.au/.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
CONTACT US
Do you have an event coming up? We would love to hear from you to help promote it for you. Simply email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.