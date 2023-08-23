Come and experience the Hunter Valley Highland Games in the heart of wine country. The games will celebrate the deep connection between Australia and Scotland and visitors can expect to see mass pipe and drum bands, highland and country dancing displays and the pure strength of athletes taking on the National Highlander Championships. The games will be held on Saturday, August 26 at Saltire Estate (113 Wilderness Rd, Rothbury). Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 12 and above and free for children under the age of 12. Buy tickets at: https://www.huntervalleyhighlandgames.com.au/event-details/.