Hunter Valley husband and wife, Ben and Jessica Whittemore-Tulloch have been creating a micro craft distillery and their venture, FAR Distilling is almost ready for launching.
Jessica who is the daughter of Hunter Valley winemaker Keith Tulloch will alongside Ben be exclusively showcasing their first edition small-batch gin from the family estate in September.
Ben said gin won't be the only spirit to be distilled at the micro craft distillery.
'We will be venturing out on a few different things but gin is what we'll start with," he said.
He said their first gin isn't going to be like a traditional dry gin.
"It'll have elements of the traditional dry but I want it to be a little bit different, a little bit unique," he said.
At the moment the pair are prioritising their gins and Ben said they want to launch a really good quality gin.
"We want to launch a gin that we're proud to hang our hat on," he said.
"It'll be a gin that we want to drink ourselves."
FAR Distilling have also got a few liqueurs that they're working on. An example of a liqueur is a lemoncello liqueur which Ben said is quite simple to make.
"You pretty much peel lemons, infuse the lemon peel in pure alcohol for roughly a month, blend it with sugar, water and then you've got a lemoncello liqueur," he said.
But the ultimate end game for FAR Distilling will be whiskey.
"When it comes to whiskey, it needs to stay in barrel for three years," Ben said.
In the past few months, Ben and Jessica have developed a lab for their micro craft distillery on-site at Keith Tulloch Wines.
"Keith Tulloch Wines is where we'll sort of get our foot into the market and then once we grow and develop, we will need a bigger space," Ben said.
Once launched FAR Distilling will run tastings through the Cellar Door at Keith Tulloch Wines.
"We're happy with one of the gins and we're just making some finishing touches," Ben said.
For the past two years, Ben said he has been working for other distillery's and doing studies to refine his craft.
"I've been doing taste tests with the winemakers, with the staff and working out what people like and dislike," he said.
Ben said the whole process has been exciting.
"I do most of the distilling at night once the little fellas nighttime routine is done, I come back to the bat cave," he said.
FAR stands for Forage and Roam and Ben said their ethos is going to be drawing in inspiration from foraging.
"We've done a lot of travel in our lives and we're inspired by different types of things we've drunk over the years," he said.
Ben who is a big fan of chartreuse, which is a French liqueur said he'd like to come up with an Australian version of chartreuse.
"I'll never nail it but to have something similar with an Australian twist would be ideal," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
