CESSNOCK captain-coach Harry Siejka will continue weighing up his playing future amid the Newcastle Rugby League finals series but a core Goannas group have re-signed for 2024.
Siejka will keep mentoring the Coalfields club, contracted until the end of 2026, regardless of whether or not he wears the No.7 jersey again next season.
Brayden Musgrove, Luke Huth, Sam Clune, AJ Murray, Wyatt Shaw, Reed Hugo and Sam Apthorpe have already been locked in for Cessnock beyond 2023.
Siejka, a former NRL and English Super League player who turns 32 next year, says he and fellow experienced campaigners Josh Charles and Kori Barber returned after falling one short of last year's decider.
"Maybe myself and maybe Josh Charles [will retire]. To be honest, if we won it last year I probably wouldn't have played again, it just burnt me a little bit the way we finished," Siejka told the Newcastle Herald.
"I know Charlesy was the same and Kori. It was a bit of a driver of why we've come back to play again. If we win it this year I'd probably happily retire.
"When you look at us in the sheds after a game we're pretty battered and bruised, probably on the wrong side of 30 to be doing it.
"It's something I'll have to talk to the club about after the year and see how we finish this year. If you win it it's the best way you can go out, a few boys would like to finish on that."
In terms of player retention, Siejka says "we probably started a lot earlier than we did last year because we wanted to get our main squad wrapped up pretty quick".
Meanwhile, there have been no charges issued by the Newcastle RL match-review committee following the weekend meaning Musgrove and Souths pair Jacob Afflick and Jack Welsh, who were all put on report, are available for Saturday's preliminary final.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.