Qirkz in the Hunter is hosting two spectacular artists this weekend and they are two intimate shows not to be missed.
Singer and musician Abby Dobson will return centre stage to Qirkz this Saturday night, August 26 for a special intimate show, featuring her nephew Simon Dobson on electric guitar.
Abby who is formerly of pop band Leonardo's Bride and currently of Aria-nominated French ensemble, Baby et Lulu said performing alongside her nephew is special.
"We sing in harmony and there's something really unique about singing with family," she said.
"His brother Jake used to play with me as well and he may or may not get up and perform a couple of songs too."
Her 'Abby Dobson' shows are rare and Abby said the show is a special treat.
"I do maybe two or three solo shows a year. I don't do them every often but when I do Simon mostly plays with me," she said.
Abby said her shows are quite soulful.
"People have often suggested that I should have a box of tissues at the end of each row," she said.
In other news:
On Friday, August 25, Qirkz will host musician James Valentine who will bring to the stage an evening of jazz grooves, soul and funk.
Both shows kick off at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm. The bar at Qirkz (Hotel Denman) opens from noon, so head on in early for a pre-show beverage.
There is also an option to purchase a dinner and a show ticket, which includes a three course meal.
To purchase tickets, head to the Qirkz website: https://www.qirkz.com/whats-on.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.