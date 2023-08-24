Applications for the Transport for NSW Regional and Outer Metropolitan Apprentice and Trainee programs close on August 27.
Transport for NSW is hiring more than 100 apprentices and trainees to work on major projects in the Hunter Valley and across NSW to promote job opportunities in the regional areas.
Next year there will be opportunities available in 11 disciplines, including civil construction, heavy diesel mechanics, bridge construction, electrical, painting and blasting, business administration, project management, marketing and communications, finance and safety, environment and quality, and metal fabricating.
In 2022, 74 per cent of apprentices and trainees went on to secure permanent employment at Transport for NSW.
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr said it is a big investment in people.
"These positions are designed to kick start careers for school leavers and anyone looking to enter the workforce, providing them with valuable skills, on the job training and a nationally recognised qualification," he said.
"These roles will not only stimulate career pathways for those who take up the opportunity but also create a pipeline for future job opportunities."
Acting Minister for Regional Transport and Roads John Graham said regional jobs matter.
"It's essential we attract and develop the next generation of skilled workers to keep the state moving," he said.
To find out how to apply, visit: https://jobs.transport.nsw.gov.au.
Applications close at midnight on August 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.