The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Transport for NSW apprentice and trainee positions up for grabs

By Staff Reporters
August 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW is hiring more than 100 apprentices and trainees to work on major projects in the Hunter Valley and across NSW. Picture supplied
Transport for NSW is hiring more than 100 apprentices and trainees to work on major projects in the Hunter Valley and across NSW. Picture supplied

Applications for the Transport for NSW Regional and Outer Metropolitan Apprentice and Trainee programs close on August 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.