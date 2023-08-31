The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Gone Fishing Day grant applications now open

By Staff Reporters
August 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gone Fishing Day on Sunday, October 8, encourages people of all ages to discover the joys of fishing. Picture by Andy Zakeli
Gone Fishing Day on Sunday, October 8, encourages people of all ages to discover the joys of fishing. Picture by Andy Zakeli

Applications are now open for fishing fun and activities grants as part of the annual Gone Fishing Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.