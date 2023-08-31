Applications are now open for fishing fun and activities grants as part of the annual Gone Fishing Day.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries will again be running a host of events in NSW to celebrate the region's love for fishing and encourage everyone to get out on the water.
Fishing clubs and organisations are encouraged to host their own event and can apply for a Gone Fishing Day package which includes rod and reel sets to assist with your event, some giveaways and prizes and advisory information.
Grant funding of up to $2,000 is also available for clubs to help run their events in their own local area on NSW Gone Fishing Day, which is on or close to October 8 2023.
The grants can be used to purchase fishing gear, bait, food and soft drinks and equipment hire.
Activities to restore fish habitat, through replanting or weeding creek banks on Gone Fishing Day are also eligible.
State Member for the Electorate of Cessnock Clayton Barr said it doesn't matter if you haven't fished before or if you're the keenest of anglers, Gone Fishing Day is for everyone.
"I would encourage all recreational fishing clubs and organisations to apply for a package or grant to host fishing activities such as casting and fishing workshops and information sessions on Gone Fishing Day," he said.
Applications forms and grant funding guidelines are available at: http:www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/resources/go-fishing-nsw.
Grant applications close on Friday, September 8 2023.
