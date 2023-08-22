A better script could scarcely have been written by a film studio as the Weston Workers Bears broke a nine-year drought between finals appearances by travelling to Cooks Square Park to take on bitter local rivals Maitland in what loomed as an 'El Clasicoal' derby for the ages. An elimination final between the fourth and fifth finishers in the competition meant sudden death implications to the fixture, which added a further layer of tension and urgency to the occasion.
Having split their two encounters in the regular season as one win apiece, just a point separating the two on the final ladder for 2023 and both having lost their respective prior matches to non-finals opposition, there was little on paper to indicate that one side would have a clear advantage going in, with the composure to be able to acquit themselves under pressure likely to be the deciding factor on the big day.
On a blustery afternoon under clear skies on an immaculate surface, the early part of the match saw both sides involved in a feeling out process of sorts, as Maitland opted for a narrow, compact formation in an effort to counteract the Bears obvious strengths out wide. Key Magpies marksman Braedyn Crowley limped off after 15 minutes with what appeared to be a groin strain but returned to the fray a couple of minutes later after being heavily strapped up. He looked, however, to no longer be operating at full capacity.
Weston seemed at last to be getting to grips with the 4-2-2-2 formation employed by their opponents and Aaron Niyonkuru tried his luck in the 18th minute, drawing a sharp low stop from Taylor Pate that almost presented another opportunity from the second ball. The hosts replied in the 22nd minute by fashioning an excellent opportunity of their own, Flynn Goodman making a mazy run into the box and cutting back for James Thompson who forced an excellent low save from Gerard Roebuck to preserve parity.
An audacious chip attempt from Goodman in the 24th minute from the corner of the box after seeing Roebuck a touch off his line whistled narrowly over the bar, but by and large the Weston defence looked well set up to blunt the danger. The Bears responded once more, creating a period of sustained pressure that culminated in both Mitch Dobson and Liam Wilson having strikes blocked from close range in the 27th minute.
Perhaps the closest either side had come to scoring was a 38th minute diptych that saw Pate come up with a clutch double save firstly from Niyonkuru and secondly Yuta Konagaya, but the Bears would go even closer a minute later as Niyonkuru unleashed a sumptuous curler from the edge of the box that beat Pate only to clatter the post. Despite the match still remaining scoreless somehow, the Bears were beginning to stamp their authority on the contest and Magpies gaffer Mick Bolch opted for a formation change on the fly to 4-3-3 with a few minutes to go before the interval.
As the half time whistle blew, Bears coach Kew Jaliens would undoubtedly have been slightly disappointed at not having taken the lead despite the weight of opportunities, particularly in the latter stages, being in their favour, however the signs were positive in terms of finding the crucial breakthrough.
The second half started much as the first had finished, with Weston on the front foot; captain Chris Hurley bombed forward inside the first minute after the break and delivered a threatening cross that was carried only a whisker over the top by the stiff breeze. In the 58th minute, the breakthrough finally arrived, courtesy of a slightly unexpected source; Joey O'Connor collected the ball 40 yards out on the right and weaved across the field, riding a challenge and exchanging a wall pass with Connor Evans en route to unleashing a howitzer from the edge of the box that was driven like a tracer bullet into the top corner, giving Pate no chance. It was a richly deserved outcome for the Bears, who had pulled away to enjoy the better of the contest thus far by some stretch.
With the hosts losing ground and the Bears putting together an extended period of sustained possession that saw the Magpies touch the ball just once in nearly three minutes, Bolch saw an ideal opportunity to ring the changes, bringing Isaac Collins and Lachlan Webb on for Goodman and Charlie Cox; indeed, the substitutes had to wait almost five minutes for a break in play to present them with a juncture to come on. Tom Davies had a crack from outside the box for the hosts but it was comfortably dealt with by Roebuck.
But the changes did not appear to yield the results the hosts were searching for; a ponderous moment by the Magpies in the 68th minute saw Konagaya was dispossessed and the central defensive pairing take a crucial half-second to decide who would execute the clearance. Evans was alert to the opportunity and reacted at lightning speed, collecting the ball 30 yards out and bursting between the flat-footed defenders to surge directly into the box and finish coolly past Pate, doubling the advantage for the Bears. Once again, it was no less than they had deserved on the balance of play and on the basis of the impetus and intensity shown.
Crowley was finally forced off in the 73rd minute, with Rhys Cooper also withdrawn for the hosts and Damon Green and Dylan Walker introduced as their replacements. A minute later, Jaliens brought Ben Clouten and Connor Heydon on for Cooper Buswell and Liam Wilson as he looked to seal the result. The comfort within the Bears outfit was evident and the Magpies continued to struggle to make their mark on the contest. As the game entered the final ten minutes, it was still the visitors with the weight of possession and looking assured with the ball at their feet, refusing to let the magnitude of the occasion overawe them.
As it eventuated, the Bears were able to see out the result without issue, starving their opposition of the ball and refusing to even allow sporadic half-chances to come to fruition. Heydon went close in the 86th minute, turning Adam Blunden this way and that before dragging his left-footed strike just wide of the near post. The final opportunity of note came in the 89th minute as Green latched on to the ball in a great position but had strayed offside and was flagged by the linesman before being able to produce a strike.
As the full time whistle blew after four minutes of stoppage time, the Bears had sealed a 2-0 win that will surely live long in the memory of the travelling Weston faithful and in doing so have kept their finals dream alive for another week. They will now travel to Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday afternoon to take on a Charlestown Azzurri side who have fallen away a touch in recent weeks, slumping to three defeats in their past four outings. The Bears have registered an away win and a home draw against Azzurri this season, and will fancy their chances of pulling off another upset against more fancied opposition, with travelling support once more being of paramount importance to spur on their charge towards higher honours.
