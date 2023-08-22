The second half started much as the first had finished, with Weston on the front foot; captain Chris Hurley bombed forward inside the first minute after the break and delivered a threatening cross that was carried only a whisker over the top by the stiff breeze. In the 58th minute, the breakthrough finally arrived, courtesy of a slightly unexpected source; Joey O'Connor collected the ball 40 yards out on the right and weaved across the field, riding a challenge and exchanging a wall pass with Connor Evans en route to unleashing a howitzer from the edge of the box that was driven like a tracer bullet into the top corner, giving Pate no chance. It was a richly deserved outcome for the Bears, who had pulled away to enjoy the better of the contest thus far by some stretch.