NNSW NPL: Weston reintroduce themselves on finals stage with 2-0 win

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated August 22 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:37pm
Weston celebrate a goal earlier in the season.The Bears defeated Maitland 2-0 in an elimination final on Saturday, August 19 at Cooks Square Park. Picture by Northern NSW Football
A better script could scarcely have been written by a film studio as the Weston Workers Bears broke a nine-year drought between finals appearances by travelling to Cooks Square Park to take on bitter local rivals Maitland in what loomed as an 'El Clasicoal' derby for the ages. An elimination final between the fourth and fifth finishers in the competition meant sudden death implications to the fixture, which added a further layer of tension and urgency to the occasion.

