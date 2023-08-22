Early warning signs of dementia: Recognising the red flags

Dementia isn't an illness but a collective term for symptoms caused by various brain disorders. It impacts cognitive functions such as thinking, memory, and social abilities to the point where daily activities become challenging. Its onset can severely affect the individuals facing it and those around them, altering family dynamics and relationships.

The good news is that early recognition of symptoms can lead to timely medical intervention, which may slow the progression of the disease. In this vein, the role of dementia care becomes crucially important. Below are some early warning signs of this condition:

1 Difficulty with language and communication

Having trouble with language and communication is a common early symptom of dementia. Individuals may struggle to recall the right words, particularly for everyday objects or familiar people, leading to conversations punctuated by pauses or substitute phrases. They might describe a 'watch' as a 'hand clock,' for example. It's more than occasional forgetfulness; it's a consistent challenge that disrupts the flow of conversation.

Over time, these difficulties can extend to reading, writing, or understanding complex sentences, making communication increasingly frustrating and confusing for the individual. It's vital to recognise these issues early to seek appropriate support and care.

2 Withdrawal and disorientation

Withdrawal and disorientation manifest as changes in social behaviour and a decreased ability to navigate one's surroundings. You can identify the former when an individual, once socially active, starts to pull away from social engagements or shows a lack of interest in previously-loved activities. This could result from their struggles with memory, language, or a general sense of feeling overwhelmed.

Disorientation, on the other hand, refers to confusion about time or place. Individuals may lose track of dates, seasons, or locations, even in familiar surroundings. This can contribute to a sense of unease and anxiety.

3 Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Memory loss is a commonly recognised symptom of dementia, but it's essential to distinguish between normal forgetfulness and the kind of memory loss that interferes with daily life. Early-stage dementia may cause frequent forgetfulness of recent information. The affected individuals could persistently repeat questions despite being answered a moment ago.

Also, they may misplace items. Although it's common to displace keys or glasses, people with early-stage dementia may do this more regularly and fail to backtrack to find them. They might start storing items in unusual places, such as a book in the refrigerator or a wristwatch in a sugar jar. It's not just about losing things, but the inability to recall where they last placed the item or how it ended up somewhere unusual.

They might heavily depend on external aids. For example, they may use reminder notes for routine tasks, even for things they used to accomplish independently without problems.

Memory issues can interrupt daily routines, making it challenging for the individual to operate without help. Recognising this problem in its early stages is vital for seeking professional assistance and establishing effective dementia care strategies.

4 Struggling with routine tasks

Early-stage dementia might cause difficulties with familiar tasks. Initially minor, this change can progressively impact their ability to live independently. Typical examples are having trouble preparing an everyday recipe, using a known appliance, or navigating to a general location. They might also need help organising a grocery list or balancing their chequebook, or other tasks they're able to handle effortlessly in the past.

Dementia may also disrupt complex tasks, like strategic thinking or planning. They may need help to follow a plan, keep track of steps, or work with numbers. This increased difficulty with daily tasks can result in frustration, anxiety, and a growing reliance on others.

5 Mood and personality changes

Personality and mood shifts can also be significant indicators of early dementia. These changes might seem out of character for the individual and can be challenging to understand for those around them.

A person with early-stage dementia might display rapid mood swings, fluctuating between emotions without reason. They could be cheerful one moment and suddenly become upset the following, confusing family members or caregivers.

You might also notice personality shifts. An outgoing and friendly person might become introverted, or a generally calm individual may show signs of agitation or aggressiveness. Feelings of fear and suspicion are also common, as the individual may feel disoriented and overwhelmed by their altered reality.

These changes can make it hard for them to cope with new experiences or routines. They may become overly reliant on a familiar face or caregiver, avoiding new people, experiences, or places as much as possible.

