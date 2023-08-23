A HUNTER Valley pub that was once owned by Sydney underworld figure Abe Saffron is back on the market.
The Station Hotel and Motel at Kurri Kurri is listed for sale via expressions of interest with HTL Property agents Xavier Plunkett and Ben Kennedy who are guiding $2 million to $2.5 million for the property.
There are no gaming machines included in the sale. The large-format two-storey pub is positioned on 2272 square metres on the corner of Coronation Street and Victoria Street and offers a public bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, beer garden, 11 pub-style accommodation rooms and function space.
The motel features 17 ensuite motel rooms, a manager's residence and 16 car parking spaces on a separate title. Mr Plunkett said the total accommodation revenue ending the 2023 financial year was $555,831, with vendor-reported profits of $334,175.
"Most of the value is in the 18 motel rooms," Mr Plunkett said.
"There is the potential for a restaurant operator to run the restaurant and the rooms, or as a functions centre in the pub or have someone run it as a more traditional pub."
Opened in 1904 and operated by Scottish hotelier Robert Robertson, the pub was designed by renowned Maitland-based architect James Warren Scobie.
Expressions of interest close on September 21 at 3pm.
In other news:
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.