Cessnock will be chasing a fast start against South Newcastle in Saturday's preliminary final at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Captain-coach Harry Siejka said the Goannas have been slow out of the blocks, including their 28-6 win against The Entrance in the minor semi-final on Sunday, August 21.
"We got them (Souths) in round one and they've sort of got the wood on us the last two. I think those two games they got us we were just a little bit slow to start so I think that's going to be a big key for us," he said.
"The next game or two if we get there, it's just worrying about ourselves and starting fast, even on the weekend I still sort of thought we were a bit rusty in the first 10 to 15 minutes."
The Goannas dominated proceedings against the Tigers at Cessnock Sportsground, scoring three tries in the space of 10 minutes early in the second half.
Prolific try scorer Honeti Tuha limped off before full time but Siejka said he will be right to take on Souths.
"Just where the game was, it was about 10 minutes to go and we were up by 20, I thought after that last try when he was staying down with his ankle I thought the game was probably won there and not much point in trying to baby him through," Siejka said.
Meanwhile, Musgrove is free to play after the Newcastle RL issued no charges from the weekend's matches.
Siejka said he will continue weighing up his playing future at the end of the season. The captain-coach, contracted until the end of 2026, will keep mentoring the Coalfields club regardless of whether or not he wears the No.7 jersey again next year.
"Maybe myself and maybe Josh Charles [will retire]. To be honest, if we won it last year I probably wouldn't have played again, it just burnt me a little bit the way we finished," Siejka said.
First-grade kick-off is at 2pm.
It would please Goannas fans no end to see Kori Barber cap a stellar career with a 2023 premiership. The local junior will retire at the end of the season.
Barber was chaired off Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday afternoon in what was his last home game.
The Goannas life member played his 168th first grade game and hopes to play two more in the coming weeks.
Captain-coach Harry Siejka said the hard-working front rower was a big reason he took the reins at Cessnock.
"I've known Kori since we were 12-years-old, we played in the rep side together," he said.
"He was a big part of why I took the job, just to get another run around with him, he spoke highly of the place.
"To get to do it week in week out with him for the last two years it's been good, he's an honest player - he doesn't whinge, he's there at every training session.
The 31-year-old started with the club all the way back in under-6s and was a Newcastle Knights pathways player having represented the Knights in Harold Mathews Cup, SG Ball and the defunct National Youth Competition.
"I think he's someone a couple of our young forwards really look up to and other players around the club really look up to," Siejka said.
"Anyone you speak to in Newcastle rugby league and knows Kori they don't have a bad word to say about him which I think probably sums him up as a person, he's a really good person."
