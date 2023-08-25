The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Comment

Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | The quiet work of Parliament

By Clayton Barr Mp
August 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

One of the rarely seen, but very productive parts of Parliament is the work of committees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.