Cessnock is a step closer to having a brand new Fire and Rescue station - the first in more than a century.
Fire and Rescue NSW has confirmed the purchase of 7 to 11 Cessnock Street, Cessnock and expects the new station to be open by early 2025.
The news is a big win for the community. The current station in Edward Street has served the city for more than 100 years.
The new station will provide Fire and Rescue staff with a safe and sustainable purpose-built facility, which can better serve the people of Cessnock and surrounding areas.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) have confirmed construction is expected to begin between April and June next year.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the construction of a new fire station at Cessnock is great news for local Fire and Rescue staff and the Cessnock community.
"The new and improved modern facility will provide a practical hub from which our first responders can help and serve the local community," he said.
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr said the purchase of the land was a positive step forward.
He was excited to "see the development of the fire station which will be of great benefit for the entire community."
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said FRNSW was developing detailed designs for the new state-of-the-art fire station.
Once completed the station will deliver a range of benefits, including, dedicated 'Clean Firefighter' zones to reduce potential contamination exposure.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.