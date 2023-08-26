The Advertiser - Cessnock
Souths beat Cessnock to book Newcastle RL grand final with Maitland

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 27 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:37am
Souths skipper Ryan Glanville. Picture by Marina Neil
Souths have edged out Cessnock to book a Newcastle Rugby League grand final with Maitland next weekend.

