Saltire Estate in Lovedale was a sea of tartan on Saturday as thousands of people flocked through the gates to enjoy a day of rich Celtic heritage.
The echoing of Scottish bag pipes accompanied by highland and country dancing, kilted warriors and lassies were all part of the atmosphere at the second Hunter Valley Highland Games.
Event attendees enjoyed the sunshine while watching the athletes compete in the Highlander Championships.
The men and women athletes were each tested on their skill and strength in five traditional events including, stone put, the Husafell stone carry, keg toss, caber toss and the natural stones of strength.
Cessnock's United Mine Workers Pipe Band were also a crowd favourite on the day.
The band taking home first place in the quintet competition and president of the United Mine Workers Pipe Band Adam Harvey said heading into the competition the band was feeling confident.
"The band is marked purely on sound and articulation of the piping and drumming separately and then how they work in together," he said.
Mr Bray said it was a brilliant day for the band to be a part of.
"We got to showcase our talents as a local band," he said.
The Hunter Valley Highland Games were first held in 2019 and Mr Bray said the band spends a lot of time travelling to events.
"We travel to the Aberdeen Highland Games and the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival so to have something local is great for us," he said.
