SPRING FAIR
ST PHILIPS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE CESSNOCK
St Philips Christian College Cessnock's spring fair returns for a day of family fun this Saturday. This year's fair promises to be another action-packed event with food stalls, a petting zoo, games and rides, helicopter flights, more than 100 market stallholders and live entertainment on offer.
PERFORMANCE ARTS CULTURE CESSNOCK
The 60th anniversary celebration tour of Dusty Springfield is heading to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock on Sunday, September 3. Internationally acclaimed Sheena Crouch is very excited to be returning to the stage with her dynamic eight-piece band. Audience members can expect to sing along to I only want to be with you, son of a preacher man, I just don't know what to do with myself, little by little and many more. Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
EXHIBITION
CESSNOCK CITY LIBRARY
Cessnock City Library will host an exhibition and free community event to commemorate 100 years since the Bellbird Colliery mining disaster. The month-long exhibition will explore the timeline leading up to the disaster, features objects and records from the Library's Local Studies collection, and uncovers the forgotten stories of the victims. The exhibition will be held at Cessnock City Library foyer from September 1 to 30. A free event to commemorate the centenary of the disaster will also be held at Cessnock City Library on September 1 from 6pm to 7pm. Bookings are essential. Secure your place at https://tinyurl.com/2p889ycw.
LIVE SHOW
PERFORMANCE ARTS CULTURE CESSNOCK
One Night Only is a celebration of the timeless music of the Bee Gees and it's heading to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock on September 1. The concert experience features a number of the Bee Gees greatest disco hits and ballads including, Staying Alive, Night Fever and many more. Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.
