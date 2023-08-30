The 60th anniversary celebration tour of Dusty Springfield is heading to Performance Arts Culture Cessnock on Sunday, September 3. Internationally acclaimed Sheena Crouch is very excited to be returning to the stage with her dynamic eight-piece band. Audience members can expect to sing along to I only want to be with you, son of a preacher man, I just don't know what to do with myself, little by little and many more. Tickets are on sale at the PACC Box Office, by phone on 02 4993 4266 or online at mypacc.com.au.