From the Mayors Desk: Jay Suvaal

By Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal
August 30 2023 - 3:30pm
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal. File picture
Council recently hosted a joint-Ministerial roundtable of local industry, mining companies, energy producers, unions and universities with NSW Minister for Finance and Natural Resources Courtney Houssos MLC and NSW Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe MLC.

