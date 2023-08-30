The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Leagues Club gives $87,000 to local charities

By Laura Rumbel
August 30 2023 - 7:00pm
Cessnock Leagues Club donates $87,870 to local charities and organisations through the Club Grants program. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Cessnock Leagues Club has distributed $87,870 worth of donations to 16 local charities and community groups through its 2023 ClubGrants program.

