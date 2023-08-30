Cessnock Leagues Club has distributed $87,870 worth of donations to 16 local charities and community groups through its 2023 ClubGrants program.
PCYC Cessnock received $16,378, which allows them to continue their U'Nites program - an initiative to engage young people through fun activities.
Cessnock PCYC Club Manager James Frecklington said without the funding they would have had to stop the U-Nites program.
"For a lot of the young people the U-Nites program is their regular Friday night activity."
Each week the program has roughly 150 to 200 young people attend and Mr Frecklington said if the program didn't exist a lot of youth would miss out.
"This funding will allow us to repair and replace some things that have been quite well used over the past 20 weeks, provide food for five weeks and memberships for a few more people," he said.
Cessnock Leagues Club president Bruce Wilson said there is no doubt that most people are feeling the challenges of the current economy.
"Many of our charities are also feeling the pinch as they struggle to keep up their commitment to those in need," he said.
