Cam Dunker locks in top three Ohvale FIM MiniGP series finish

Updated August 29 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 11:30am
Cameron Dunker races in round four of the Ohvale FIM MiniGP series in Monarto, SA. Picture by RbMotoFoto
Cameron Dunker has booked his seat on the plane to Valencia with podium finishes in round four of the Ohvale FIM MiniGP series.

