Cameron Dunker has booked his seat on the plane to Valencia with podium finishes in round four of the Ohvale FIM MiniGP series.
Dunker kept his place at the top of the leaderboard after a weekend of racing at Monarto Go Kart track in South Australia.
The rider finished third in race one and second in race two of the 190cc class, Levi Russo winning both races.
Dunker leads the series points by 21 from last year's winner Harrison Watts with Russo in third.
"It was good, I struggled a bit in the first race but we changed some stuff for race two and it was better so I was able to fight for the win and I just wasn't able to get past him (Russo) in the end," Dunker said.
The Kurri Kurri High School student said he was pleased with the result having locked in a top three series finish, meaning he qualifies for the trip to Spain.
"The top three get to go to Valencia for the world final with the MotoGP so I think I'm locked in top three now," he said.
"I'm also (excited) to see where our country stacks up with riders, (racing) against people from other countries so it'll be good and I can't wait."
The MiniGP series is a pathway program, created to ensure young talented riders gain the development required to eventually race at MotoGP level.
Next up Dunker will travel to Oakleigh in Victoria for the last round of the series.
"I'm looking forward to the last round as well at Oakleigh in a month's time, it would be good to get down there to hopefully ride before (the round)," he said.
"I haven't raced at that track but I've ridden there, that was actually one of the first times I rode in Ohvale so keen to get down there and see how much better we've gotten."
Before then Dunker will be racing at Phillip Island in the Victorian Road Racing Championships on September 15 to 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.