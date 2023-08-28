Firefighters are attending a gas leak on Avery's Lane, Heddon Greta.
It appears a gas line was hit when digging up part of the pathway outside a residential property.
A gas response vehicle, a Fire and Rescue NSW truck and two Rural Fire Service trucks are in attendance.
The incident was reported on Fires Near Me at 2.34pm on Monday, August 28.
A witness was told by a firefighter the gas line to that particular part of the house will be shut off.
