Konagaya fancied his chances in the 21st minute and had a crack from distance, but his strike from 35 yards was partially blocked, which took the sting right out of the effort and saw a grateful McNamara make a simple catch on the bounce. Azzurri's game plan was abundantly clear; employ the low block to crowd the box and frustrate Weston in the final third, while looking to bomb forward on the counter at sporadic junctures and try to overload their opponents as they had committed themselves forward. The plan was also reliant on being able to break up play without going into the book and winning free kicks for 50/50 challenges, both of which seemed to be going as intended.