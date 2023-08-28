The Weston Workers Bears travelled to Lisle Carr Oval fresh off a statement-making 'El Clasicoal' victory in finals week one as they took on a Charlestown Azzurri side at full strength and boasting a wealth of experience. The exciting, attacking Bears outfit would look to break down the miserly defence of the hosts in what shaped as a clash between the unstoppable force and the immovable object.
A late-season slump - winning just two of their last six before finals - had seen Azzurri lose grip of a minor premiership they had one hand on for 20 of the campaign's 22 rounds. The hangover would parlay into a week one finals defeat - 4-2 to a young Broadmeadow who ran them ragged and tore through the defence at will in a way few sides have been able to in 2023 - and indeed they were slow out of the blocks on this occasion as well.
Just under two minutes of play had elapsed and Connor Heydon had already tested Azzurri keeper Ben McNamara, who came up with a smart low save to prevent an early setback. The ensuing corner from Aaron Niyonkuru was superbly delivered to Mitch Dobson at the back post, who forced an even better save from McNamara courtesy of a header that looked destined for the bottom corner. A second corner, this time from Yuta Konagaya on the other side, followed, and found Dobson once more at the back stick; this time, his header sailed narrowly wide of the mark.
Three minutes of football had seen the Bears thrice threaten the hosts' goal and a promising counterattack another minute later was curtailed as skipper Chris Hurley was cut down off the ball. Dutch import Alessandro Ouwerkerk produced a superb covering slide tackle to dispossess a galloping Dean Pettit before his run could materialise into a cross, and from the consequent corner, Hurley produced a fine moment in defence to beat Taylor Regan to a header at the near post.
A second corner went the way of Azzurri, and from the loose ball Connor Evans produced another absolute textbook slide tackle to win the ball cleanly from Miguel Fernandez. Unfortunately for the Charlestown flyer, he came down awkwardly and tweaked his knee - after a few minutes of physio attention and a short spell on the sideline, he attempted gingerly to return to the play, though after only a few seconds found himself unable to move with any effectiveness and was ultimately forced off, replaced by veteran Jacob Melling.
Just ten and a half minutes of football - and nearly four of those with play paused - had elapsed and already the game had seen more action than many do in the full 90. The Bears were bossing the play in the possession stakes and looked equally assured defensively, having yet to allow a clear-cut opportunity for the hosts with each attack being snuffed out before a shot or cross could come to fruition. Perhaps the only factor to have caused any headaches thus far for the visitors was the playing surface, with a few seemingly regulation passes along the deck rearing up to thigh height at the last moment.
A sequence of short passes and patient build-up play allowed the Bears to slice open the Azzurri defence out wide, and a superb cross from Liam Wilson in the 16th minute found the dangerous aerial presence of Cooper Buswell lurking at the back post, but the talisman was unable to direct his attempt goalwards, glancing his header wide of the mark from point blank range. Another sumptuous cross came in the 20th minute, this time courtesy of Heydon, who found Niyonkuru at the back post, but once again the result was the same; headed off target from close range.
Konagaya fancied his chances in the 21st minute and had a crack from distance, but his strike from 35 yards was partially blocked, which took the sting right out of the effort and saw a grateful McNamara make a simple catch on the bounce. Azzurri's game plan was abundantly clear; employ the low block to crowd the box and frustrate Weston in the final third, while looking to bomb forward on the counter at sporadic junctures and try to overload their opponents as they had committed themselves forward. The plan was also reliant on being able to break up play without going into the book and winning free kicks for 50/50 challenges, both of which seemed to be going as intended.
A 23rd minute Melling free kick was fed well into the mixer but Buswell was equal to the task and headed the ball away for a corner, which the substitute's second dead ball attempt less successful as he potted it out over the byline on the full. A 25th minute surge forward from Konagaya saw him scythed down by Matt Johnson from behind, earning the Azzurri man a caution from the referee. The Bears were unable to capitalise on the free kick, however. An attempted chip from Hurley in the 31st minute was ultimately innocuous, easily red by a well-positioned McNamara.
Bears gloveman Gerard Roebuck had yet to make a save, but was struggling a touch with his distribution, launching a few panicked clearances over the sideline and leaving more than a few hearts in mouths from the travelling support. The match finally appeared to be settling into a more sustainable rhythm after the flurry of early attacks from the Bears had the hosts scrambling to cover in defence. The visitors had eased into a relaxed passing game, with their now fatigued opponents finding it increasingly difficult to press and starve them of time on the ball, having seen very little of it as they chased shadows for the bulk of the first half hour.
But without goals, dominance is totally meaningless, and so it would prove in the 35th minute as veteran Rene Ferguson fed what looked to be an innocuous pass across the field only for Joey O'Connor to be done in by an inopportune bobble, making an uncharacteristic air swing at the loose ball and allowing a gleeful ex-Bear in Regan Lundy to capitalise, latching on to the gift and coolly converting past Roebuck. The hosts had looked sapped only moments earlier but now found themselves up 1-0 from their first clear-cut attacking opportunity of the afternoon.
A rampaging Konagaya looked to spark a quick response, zipping on to a Wilson through ball in the 39th minute but finding himself outmuscled by wily veteran and Charlestown centre half Taylor Regan; as he rapidly ran out of real estate, the Japanese import was left with no option but to scale the advertising hoarding over the byline, fortunately escaping injury. Rather inexplicably, he failed to earn a whistle in the 41st minute after being hauled to ground without the ball as the meat in a Jackson Frendo-Regan Lundy sandwich on the edge of the box.
Six minutes of first half stoppage time were added on, primarily owing to the Fernandez injury, and the Bears came close during the second of those as Niyonkuru turned two markers inside out and fed Konagaya, who produced a delightful dragback to tee up Buswell; the latter was denied by a last-ditch clearance from which his side earnt a corner, but again they failed to capitalise.
It would be the last chance of the half, and somehow the Bears had found themselves down on the scoreboard despite one of their more dominant displays in recent weeks. For the hosts, Melling had sustained what looked to be an elbow injury, though judging by his slightly nonchalant reaction of creating a makeshift sling from his jersey and returning for the second half with a modified running gait, it was not his first occasion dealing with such an ailment.
The visitors returned from the sheds in a similar fashion to how they had played the first half; on the front foot and looking to generate offensive pressure at every opportunity. Less than a minute after the resumption, a clever, searching through ball from Hurley released Buswell, who gave Azzurri skipper Nigel Boogaard the slip before rifling a shot on goal, which was unfortunately directly into the palms of a relieved McNamara.
Hurley delivered another excellent cross in the 49th minute, as Wilson made an intelligent central decoy run to draw the attentions of Regan and Luke Callan and freeing up Heydon at the back post for an unopposed volley on goal; his attempt was pulled slightly wide of the far post and Azzurri were let off the hook after a gilt-edged opportunity. Hurley was again the provider in the 51st minute, the skipper proving influential and having a hand in nearly every attack having marauded up the park from left back, but Konagaya found himself off balance at the crucial juncture and skewed his attempt wide of the mark.
A 53rd minute Niyonkuru corner looked threatening but was a touch too high, a leaping Buswell only managing to glance the ball with his head and unable to apply enough of a touch to direct the ball goalwards. A venomous challenge from Lundy in the 54th minute saw him lead with the studs on Heydon, leaving the ground in the process; he was very fortunate to stay on the pitch as the referee opted to issue only a yellow card, much to the consternation of the Bears players and fans, who were in full voice and let their feelings be known.
The excellent Hurley played Heydon through with a raking cross-field ball in the 57th minute and the Bears got forward in numbers, pouring into the box only to see four successive shooting attempts blocked by a tightly packed Azzurri defence. A 62nd minute Konagaya cross threatened, but after a looping headed deflection, Buswell was unable to generate the power required to trouble McNamara from his own header. Ouwerkerk was felled heavily a minute later in what initially looked to be a concussion; fortunately, he was cleared of serious injury and was able to resume play after a break of a couple of minutes.
As play resumed, Buswell made way for livewire Ben Clouten, who was brought in by Kew Jaliens in the 65th minute no doubt with the intention to agitate and provide a much-needed spark to finally break the game open once and for all and find the crucial equaliser for the visitors. A jumpy Roebuck continued to look unsure with the ball at his feet and Azzurri were starting to become wise to the opportunities that may present themselves; a hiccup in the 69th minute very nearly ended in disaster as the Weston keeper was forced into a clutch save from Melling after gifting a chance from a scuffed clearance.
Clouten almost made his presence felt in a significant way in the 71st minute, as a scooped Evans lob over the Azzurri defensive line dropped right at his feet; agonisingly, his first touch was a few inches too heavy and allowed McNamara to nip in and collect the loose ball a fraction of a second before Clouten could prod it home for the equaliser. It was James Pascoe's turn to go to his bench, introducing Kyle Munns for Melling in a rare 'substitute being substituted' move. The impish Munns introduced himself by bumping the water bottle of the rehydrating Evans mid-sip, who reacted by providing the new inclusion with a free shower at close quarters.
Wilson's 74th minute cross towards Clouten saw the latter appearing to be impeded by some contact in the back whilst inside the box, though his appeals fell on deaf ears. Hurley shook off three in the 77th minute with a brilliant run, only for his cross to be cut out by McNamara at the near post. The talkative Munns skewed a shot almost to the sideline at the other end 30 seconds later, before Niyonkuru responded in the 79th by bursting through the Charlestown defence only for his low strike to be comfortably stopped by McNamara.
Going into the final ten minutes of normal time, the Weston fans had reason to react apoplectically to a bizarre offside call that curtailed a promising attack where Clouten had time and space to deliver a cross with several options loitering with intent in prime real estate. Jaliens drew the referee's ire and picked up a yellow card as a result of making his disagreement plainly audible. The hosts were using every bit of their experience to wind down the clock and stretch the boundaries of game management, but still the Weston attacks would not abate.
Azzurri were relentless in defence and continued to pack their box full of bodies. A handball from Callan out wide in the 88th minute was missed right as the hosts were backed into a tight spot and they were let off the hook. Ferguson did well to hold off Hurley in the 89th minute, turning him this way and that with his back to goal before laying off to Callum Bower, who rifled a strike straight at the body of the diving Roebuck from the edge of the six yard box.
Kayden Soper was introduced for a late cameo, replacing the excellent Heydon who had run his heart out all afternoon. As the clock ticked into stoppage time, the assistant referee indicated five minutes of stoppage time would be added. Soper won a free kick near the halfway line after being clattered from behind but Evans curiously opted to shoot, attempting to catch McNamara off his line despite the Azzurri keeper being relatively set in his positioning; the attempt was easily saved.
A 92nd minute Hurley cross found its way to Wilson at the back post, but the creative midfielder fluffed his lines in an excellent position and with time to shoot, corkscrewing his attempt into the side netting. Boogaard was using every bit of gamesmanship in his locker to frustrate the Bears' young and enthusiastic attackers, prodding the ball away from the thrower after it had run over the sideline and standing on it during breaks in play. The final great chance of the match came in the 94th minute as a tantalising Clouten cross saw Soper rise well to direct an excellent header goalwards from six yards, but it lacked a touch of power and McNamara was able to produce a clutch save to all but seal the match.
Another minute of play elapsed and the full time whistle sounded, with the gritty hosts prevailing despite being very much on the back foot for the vast majority of the contest. It was a heartbreaking outcome for the profligate Bears, who had created enough opportunities to win five games but just failed to find the all-important breakthrough on the afternoon and were not clinical enough against a quality opponent.
Nonetheless, there is so much to be proud of about the Bears' campaign. Featuring in finals football for the first time since 2014 in the top grade, the men of Weston showed enough quality to suggest that with even the slightest stroke of fortune, they could have genuinely contended for higher honours. Although it was not to be on this occasion, one would suggest that if they can retain the core nucleus of the squad along with the coaching staff, they will present an ominous prospect for any side in 2024 and would go into the campaign as one of the favourites, with their classy, experienced players having now had time to gel as a unit and their younger troops having a taste of the intensity of premier league football.
Though the reserve grade outfit fell 2-1 to Newcastle Olympic on the weekend, their regular season finish as minor premiers affords them another opportunity to put themselves in the hunt for a grand final berth, as they travel to Magic Park on Sunday afternoon at 12:15pm to take on Edgeworth in a blockbuster clash. The club must now come together to support this magnificent group of young men as they look to rubber stamp what has been an incredible campaign.
