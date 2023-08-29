The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Valley Monopoly board game now available for purchase

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal, Hunter Valley Visitor Information Centre team member Jess and Cessnock City Council Economic Development and Tourism Manager Tony Chadwick. Picture supplied
The Hunter Valley Monopoly board game, featuring iconic locations from the picturesque Hunter Valley region has arrived in town.

