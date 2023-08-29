The Hunter Valley Monopoly board game, featuring iconic locations from the picturesque Hunter Valley region has arrived in town.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said the limited edition is now available for purchase at the Hunter Valley Visitor Information Centre.
"The Hunter Valley Monopoly edition is a unique way to promote the Cessnock Local Government Area as a must-see visitor destination," he said.
"With a focus on showcasing the Hunter Valley's exceptional tourist attractions, Hunter Valley Monopoly is a window into the region's rich heritage and remarkable visitor experiences."
Cr Suvaal said the innovative project aims to highlight the diverse array of activities and destinations the Hunter Valley has to offer.
"Don't miss out on the chance to secure your copy of this unique board game experience," he said.
The Hunter Valley Monopoly board game stretches from the charming village of Laguna, nestled south of the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA), all the way north to the serene Lake St Clair in the Singleton LGA.
The Hunter Valley Monopoly edition is available for purchase at the Hunter Valley Visitor Information Centre or online at: https://shophuntervalley.com.au/.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.