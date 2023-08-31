Cessnock City Council has five $100 gift cards up for grabs in September as part of their 'Support Local' campaign and this month council are celebrating local tradies.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal encourages the community to get behind the campaign and honour the 'Trusted Tradies' in the community.
"Acknowledging and sharing the quality craftsmanship and positive experiences we have with our hardworking tradies can make all the difference in allowing them to continue to do exceptional work within our community," he said.
"That's why I'm calling on local residents to share the positive experiences they've had and give a shout to their 'Trusted Tradies'."
To enter, give a shout out to a 'Trusted Tradie' in the Cessnock area on Facebook in 25 words or less and post a photo of the project they have completed at your home or business.
Use the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock in your comment or post to make your entry count.
The competition closes September 30. Winners will be announced on the Advance Greater Cessnock social media channels.
For more information, go to: https://advancecessnock.com.au/supportlocal.
