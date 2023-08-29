The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Riders gear up for the Quarry Mining Wollombi Wild Ride this weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 30 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 14th annual Quarry Mining Wollombi Wild Ride is back this Saturday. Picture supplied
The 14th annual Quarry Mining Wollombi Wild Ride is back this Saturday. Picture supplied

After two years of COVID and a year of flood crisis, the 14th annual Quarry Mining Wollombi Wild Ride is back this Saturday, September 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.