After two years of COVID and a year of flood crisis, the 14th annual Quarry Mining Wollombi Wild Ride is back this Saturday, September 2.
Event organiser Paul Humphreys of H Events said that some participants have literally been waiting three years to participate in the event.
"They have been so patient and are now looking forward to visiting the Wollombi Valley again for the community ride event," he said.
Humphreys said it has been a tricky financial battle to keep the event going.
"With the help of the Wollombi and Laguna community, local authorities and major sponsor Quarry Mining, we are glad the event can continue to be staged," he said.
Staged from the back paddock of the Wollombi Tavern (off 2994 Great North Road), the event is mostly gravel roads or fire-trails with plenty of solid climbs and descents in the 30 kilometre and 64 kilometre rides.
A more modest 13 kilometre ride is also on offer for novice or family riders.
With limited spots still available for riders, interested riders can go to www.hevents.com.au to enter.
The 64 kilometre event will start at 8am, 30 kilometre starts at 9.15am and the 13 kilometre starts at 9.30am.
Event information is available at www.wollombiwildride.net or contact H Events on 02 4934 8138.
