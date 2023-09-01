The academic and sporting achievements of Indigenous students from Cessnock and Kurri Kurri schools were celebrated last week at the Kullaburra Awards.
Organised by Korreil Wonnai Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG), the awards were held at Kurri Kurri High School on Wednesday, August 23.
Close to 200 awards were handed out to local primary and high school students on the night in categories which included Year 12 completion, attendance, all rounders, sport and leadership.
Kullaburra means 'shining' in the Wonnarua and Awabakal languages, and AECG president Sonia Sharpe said the winners exemplified this.
"The recipients are shining members of their schools and community, and the next generation - those who will carry our culture and traditions forward," she said.
Three winners were announced in a special category - the Marrung award - which went to Amelia Carr (Mount View High School), Taylor Grant (Cessnock High School) and Taleesha Murphy (Kurri Kurri High School).
All three students were recognised for their exemplary behaviour, attendance, participation in cultural activities, and dedication to their school, culture and community.
Year 9 student Amelia Carr said the award means a lot to her.
"I like to represent my culture and be a part of everything that I can," she said.
Amelia said receiving the Marrung award was a complete surprise to her.
"I was very surprised, a bit stunned but very excited and honoured," she said.
Year 12 student Taylor Grant said she also feels very appreciative for the award.
"I've worked really hard to get here and it just proves that if you work hard you can get further," she said.
Similar to Amelia, Taylor had no idea that she had been picked for the Marrung award.
"I didn't realise it was me until they started to announce it and it was about the third line in and I looked at my mum and said 'that's me,'" she said.
Throughout the ceremony, the crowd of about 500 people also got to experience plenty of culture with students participating in the Acknowledgement of Country, as well as dancing and singing performances.
Kurri Kurri High School principal Alan Hope said it was the first time in a long time that Kurri Kurri High School hosted the Kullaburra awards.
"For us, it's nice to host the awards and show off the talents of our students, as well as other students in the area and celebrate their success," he said.
The Kullaburra awards were first held in 2013, and Ms Sharpe said the awards have grown to become a beloved community event.
