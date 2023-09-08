SONGBIRDS AND SEMILLON
EMMA'S COTTAGE
Come along for a relaxing day on the lawn of boutique winery Emma's Cottage on Sunday, September 10 while listening to five female artists who call the Hunter home. Music fans can expect to hear Max Jackson, Anna Weatherup, Piper Butcher, Amy Vee, and Chloe Gill. Tickets are $49 for adults, $19 for teenagers aged 13-17 and free for children under 12. The event will run from 11am to 4pm. Head to the Eventbrite website to buy your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/songbirds-semillon-at-emmas-cottage-sun-10-sept-2023-tickets-668771442387?aff=oddtdtcreator.
MOMENTUM SIGN-UP EVENT
BARKUMA HUT (148 BARTON STREET)
The highly acclaimed Momentum program, an initiative funded by the NSW Government is making its way to Kurri Kurri. The next Momentum Program sign-up event will take place on Wednesday, September 13. With an aim to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals, the program assists with birth certificate applications, learner driving courses, and employment support for free.
QUILTFEST
74 GEORGE STREET, SINGLETON
This year's Quiltfest is heading to Singleton for a three day event this Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10. Among the highlights of Quiltfest will be a display of quilting and sewing memorabilia and demonstrations. Tickets cost $2 and are available at the door.
ABERMAIN BEER FEST
ABERMAIN HOTEL
Fans of craft beer won't want to miss the third annual Abermain Beer Fest. The festival will run at the Abermain Hotel this Sunday, showcasing more than 10 independently-owned craft breweries. There will be food available and live music on the day. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm. Tickets include entry to the event, five tokens, event-branded cap and beer glass mug, and can be bought via Eventbrite.
SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
HANDMADE IN THE HUNTER MARKETS
SOBELS WINERY
Handmade in the Hunter Markets are back at Sobels Winery again this Saturday. With a variety of products made by local artisans on offer, there is also food and coffee to be enjoyed by all. The markets will be at Sobels Winery from 9am until 2pm.
