Fans of craft beer won't want to miss the third annual Abermain Beer Fest. The festival will run at the Abermain Hotel this Sunday, showcasing more than 10 independently-owned craft breweries. There will be food available and live music on the day. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm. Tickets include entry to the event, five tokens, event-branded cap and beer glass mug, and can be bought via Eventbrite.

