Abermain Hawks into grand final as Kearsley Crushers lose in golden point

The Abermain Hawks have booked their place in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League B-grade grand final, while the Kearsley Crushers blew a 12-point lead to lose an overtime thriller to the Dungog Warriors in C-grade North.
The Hawks will be the last Coalfields team in action on grand final day after the Cessnock Goannas lost their B-grade Ladies League Tag preliminary final going down 36-0 to Clarence Town.
Preliminary final day at the Lakeside Complex in Raymond Terrace on Saturday, September 2, delivered some thrillers but also some blow outs as teams competed for grand final spots at the same venue on Saturday, September 9.
Abermain will meet Raymond Terrace in the grand final after beating West Wallsend 30-22.
Cameron Davies scored a double and the Hawks other tries went to Thomas Abbot, Shannon Harmey and Patrick Howard.
Seth Morgan had a tremendous game with the boot landing four conversions and a penalty goal.
The Magpies defeated the Hawks 30-28 in the major semi-final and it should be another thriller on Saturday.
They will have to go a long way to outdo the Dungog and Kearsley clash which was not decided until a try in the 95th minute by the Warriors captain-coach Matt Hinton for a 28-24 victory.
In an amazing never-say-die finish, Dungog scored the last three tries of the match after seemingly being on the ropes behind 24-12 with just nine minutes left on the clock.
Tries in the 75th minute by Wyll Darr and 80th minute by Cody Argent and conversions by Steven Curnow levelled the scores after the Crushers' Brent Egan converted his own double in the 61st and 70th minutes and kicked a penalty goal in the 68th to turn around a 12-10 half-time deficit.
The Crushers had twice looked like they had control of the game, but the Warriors refused to give in.
Kearsley dominated early play with tries to Keenan Allan in the 10th minute and Reece Ryan in the 17th and at 10-0 it looked like only a matter of how far.
However, Dungog captain-coach Matthew Hinton was having none of that and he willed himself into the contest first stealing the ball in a one-on-one challenge to deny a Crushers attack and then five tackles later he barged across the try line to score the Warriors first.
A converted try by Luke Rits just before half-time gave the Warriors a 12-10 lead at the break. Warriors kicker Steve Curnow landed four from four conversions.
Both teams had players sin-binned, and Kearsley capitalised with two tries while the Warriors were down to 12 men.
The Warriors will now meet minor premiers Fingal Bay in the grand final.
The Bomboras will go into the decider as favourites having accounted for Kearsley 32-0 in the major semi-final, but have had very little football over the past month and will need to be switched on all game with
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.