Abermain Hawks into grand final as Kearsley Crushers lose in golden point

Updated September 3 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:35pm
Kearsley prop Reece Ryan scores beside the post after dragging Dungog defenders 10 metres to score in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-grade Northerm preliminary final at Raymond Terrace on Saturday, September 2. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Kearsley prop Reece Ryan scores beside the post after dragging Dungog defenders 10 metres to score in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-grade Northerm preliminary final at Raymond Terrace on Saturday, September 2. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Abermain Hawks have booked their place in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League B-grade grand final, while the Kearsley Crushers blew a 12-point lead to lose an overtime thriller to the Dungog Warriors in C-grade North.

