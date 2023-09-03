The Advertiser - Cessnocksport
Formosa eyes more city wins after Heavenly Holly caps big weekend

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 4 2023 - 7:02am, first published 7:01am
Lleyton Green takes Heavenly Holly to an easy win in the J.C Caffyn Plate at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture @_HamiltonCC, Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Lleyton Green takes Heavenly Holly to an easy win in the J.C Caffyn Plate at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture @_HamiltonCC, Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Michael Formosa will look to more Menangle success next Saturday night after Heavenly Holly capped an excellent weekend for his family and stable on Saturday night.

