The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi to proclaim Child Protection Awareness Day on September 12

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
September 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal MP for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Chairperson of the Hearts and Hands Community Development Astrid Hocking. Picture supplied
Federal MP for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Chairperson of the Hearts and Hands Community Development Astrid Hocking. Picture supplied

Chairperson of the Hearts and Hands Community Development Astrid Hocking has been an advocate for child protection for many years and her message is simple - 'it's not ok to hurt a child. Every day it's not ok.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.