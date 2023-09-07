Chairperson of the Hearts and Hands Community Development Astrid Hocking has been an advocate for child protection for many years and her message is simple - 'it's not ok to hurt a child. Every day it's not ok.'
Her idea of the Umbrella Ribbon started in the Philippines in 2015 as a way to raise awareness about child protection and she is now paving the way for an official day to acknowledge Child Protection Awareness.
"It initially started in the Philippines because I was working with the carers of children who had been trafficked," Mrs Hocking said.
"I handed the carers an orange ribbon which happened to have umbrellas on it and said to them 'umbrellas protect you and you can work as the umbrella for children.'"
The Umbrella Ribbons aren't the end solution to child protection but Mrs Hocking said it starts the conversation and makes people think about their actions.
Supporting the Hunter local is Federal MP for Hunter Dan Repacholi, who will be proclaiming the inaugural Child Protection Awareness Day in Federal Parliament on Tuesday, September 12.
"In my committee work in Parliament we are looking into child exploitation so Child Protection Awareness Day is a cause I was very willing to support," he said.
Mrs Hocking said her goal has always been to spread child protection awareness as far and wide as she could.
"Now we have an official day where we can stress the importance of child protection awareness each and every day," she said.
A former teacher, Mrs Hocking has fostered more than 90 children over the past 24 years and said Child Protection Awareness Day is a positive step forward.
"It validates that I'm on the right path and the importance of getting the message out there," she said.
Mr Repacholi who is happy to help promote the inaugural annual Children Protection Awareness Day said protecting children is everyone's business.
"It's a simple ask, wear an Umbrella Ribbon to show you care, be aware, and have open conversations, take up the challenge and share the message that protecting children is everyone's business and it's not ok to hurt a child, every day it's not ok," he said.
A report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in 2019, revealed that approximately two point five million Australian adults have experienced abuse during their childhood.
"It's a horrible statistic and we need to be looking at prevention strategies," Mrs Hocking said.
Mrs Hocking said the not-for-profit is now also looking into fact sheets to give information to people who may come across someone who is abusing children in some way.
"We want to change and challenge peoples behaviours," she said.
Individuals and businesses Australia-wide are encouraged to wear orange on September 12 in support of the inaugural Child Protection Awareness Day.
To purchase an Umbrella Ribbon, visit Hearts and Hands Community Development's website.
