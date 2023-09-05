The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Comment

Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | Live and let live

By Cessnock Mp Clayton Barr
September 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Is it just me, or is there a broader trend out there for people to have less patience and tolerance for our fellow travellers?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.