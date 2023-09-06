Public schools within the Cessnock Electorate are set to benefit from a teacher stability boost, following the NSW Government's move to make more teachers permanent in Cessnock schools.
The government has delivered on one of its key election promises, committing to convert the temporary jobs of 10,000 NSW teachers and 6000 school-based support staff into permanent positions.
A total of 220 teachers and support staff in Cessnock schools have accepted offers.
State member for Cessnock Clayton Barr MP said prior to the March 2023 state election, about 40% of the public school teaching workforce were either temporary or casual employees.
"By converting temporary jobs into permanent positions we are giving teachers more stability in their jobs," he said.
"I am very happy we have been able to provide permanent positions to 220 teachers and support staff in the State Electorate of Cessnock, giving staff more support and stability in their careers."
In 2022, a record 1,830 teachers across NSW left the career and a third of teachers were on temporary contracts.
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said she is delighted the government has been able to offer teachers and school-based support staff permanent positions.
"We are determined to get on with the job of supporting teachers so they can do what they do best with peace of mind about their own futures," she said.
