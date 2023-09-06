The Advertiser - Cessnock
NSW Government announces more permanent teachers for Cessnock public schools

By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:00pm
More teachers have been given permanent roles at Cessnock. Picture by Dan Peled (AAP PHOTOS)
More teachers have been given permanent roles at Cessnock. Picture by Dan Peled (AAP PHOTOS)

Public schools within the Cessnock Electorate are set to benefit from a teacher stability boost, following the NSW Government's move to make more teachers permanent in Cessnock schools.

