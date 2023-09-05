The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council's heritage grants now open

By Staff Reporters
September 6 2023 - 9:00am
Before and after photo of a grant funded project at Paxton Masonic Hall in a previous funding round. Picture supplied
The Local Heritage Fund Grant for 2023 and 2024 is now open to the community of Cessnock.

