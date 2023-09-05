The Local Heritage Fund Grant for 2023 and 2024 is now open to the community of Cessnock.
Owners and managers of heritage-listed properties and residencies may be eligible for up to $2000 financial assistance.
The funding provides grants for heritage conservation projects such as maintenance works, adaptive re-use projects, interpretive projects, and conservation management plans.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal expressed his enthusiasm for the program.
"Our local heritage is a vital thread in the fabric of our community, reflecting our history, values, and identity," Cr Suvaal said.
"The Local Heritage Fund Grant underscores our commitment to preserving and celebrating our heritage, while also encouraging property owners and managers to actively participate in the care and revitalisation of these cherished landmarks."
Applications for the Local Heritage Fund Grant will close on Wednesday, October 4 2023.
A list of eligible projects can be found in the Local Heritage Fund Guidelines available on Cessnock City Council's website.
For further details and to access the application form, visit: www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/heritage.
