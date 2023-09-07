Cessnock City Council's annual native plant giveaway is back and the aim is to beautify the Cessnock local government area (LGA).
In previous years, the program has been limited to new home builders. However due to high demand, the offer has been extended to all Cessnock LGA residents.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he was excited to see the return of the giveaway.
"The giveaway has been such a huge success and we are delighted to expand the program this year," Cr Suvaal said.
Cr Suvaal said he encourages everyone to take advantage of the offer to get a free native plant in the ground.
"Plants provide shade and create habitat for animals, they also beautify our local government area," he said.
Council will be hosting a community event day where local residents can pick up their plants on Saturday, September 23.
The event will be held from 2pm to 4pm at Turner Park (49 Aberdare Rd, Aberdare).
The giveaway will include a range of native tube stocks including creeping myoporum, pigface, kangaroo grass, coastal rosemary, thyme honey-myrtle, white kunzea, prickly-leaved paperbark and silky hakea.
Council will also be giving away premium compost that is made from locally produced and processed garden organics waste.
The giveaway will be limited while stocks last and allows for each household to claim up to five native plants.
Council staff will be checking identification to confirm residency within the Cessnock LGA.
