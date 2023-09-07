The Advertiser - Cessnock
Free native plants are up for grabs for Cessnock residents

By Staff Reporters
September 7 2023 - 10:00am
Bryan and Adam from the gardens team on site at Cessnock Council's nursery. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Council's annual native plant giveaway is back and the aim is to beautify the Cessnock local government area (LGA).

