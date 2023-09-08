Campbell Lifestyle Estate at Cessnock has invited local bowls clubs to participate in the Campbell Cup to launch the new bowling green at the Estate.
Friday, September 15 will mark the inaugural event, with East Cessnock Bowling Club and Paxton Bowling Club sending teams to compete in the competition.
Residents of Campbell Lifestyle Estate will host the event including an afternoon tea, sausage sizzle and local wine tastings.
Everyone is welcome and for those not playing bowls, there will be other leisure activities to enjoy.
Officially opened in 2022, Campbell Lifestyle Estate is a new over 55s community in Ferguson Street, Cessnock and is currently home to more than 90 residents.
Community manager at Campbell Estate Simone Davis said local connections beyond Campbell Estate are important.
"Some of our residents have moved to Cessnock from other areas and establishing local connections is important," she said.
"The bowling competition is an opportunity for residents to meet lots of locals by welcoming them into their home."
