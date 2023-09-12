Representatives of Cessnock Leagues Club and the proud 2023 ClubGrants recipients. Picture Supplied
Sixteen community organisations recently received a share of $87,870 in funding from Cessnock Leagues Club's 2023 ClubGrants Program. The program continues to fund projects, services, and programs that benefit the local community such as welfare and social services, community development, health services, and employment assistance.
This year's successful applicants included:
PCYC Cessnock: $16,378 towards the U-Nites program.
Top Blokes Foundation: $4267 towards a mentoring program that aims to improving the mental health of local males aged 14-17.
Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service: $5000 towards a Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service aeromedical mission in Cessnock.
Prostate Survival Alliance Inc: $1000 to help provide free information and counselling services to locals affected by prostate cancer.
Spirit of Giving Fundraising Hub: $9908 towards establishing an outreach centre in Cessnock.
Newcastle Rugby League: $2500 towards educating under-19s players on domestic violence and mental health.
Hunter Prelude Pty Ltd: $5000 for Supported Playgroups Kurri Kurri.
We Care Connect: $2,100 for emergency care supplies for those affected by family violence.
The Rotary Club of Cessnock: $7,000 for Breakfast & Lunch by Rotary.
Sunnyfield Disability Services: $4,500 towards establishing an accessible sensory garden.
Lifeline Direct Ltd: $3,850 to providing training for Crisis Supporters.
Little Wings Ltd: $10,000 for its Children's Hospital Flight Program.
Royal Life Saving NSW: $3,000 for the Swim and Survive for Youth Who Miss Out program.
Girl Guides Association NSW: $1,100 for youth mental health first aid training.
Strive For Autism: $2,267 to upgrade technology and to improve communication systems.
Heart of the Nation: $10,000 to place three automated external defibrillators (AEDs) into community settings.
The club was overwhelmed with applications for this year's program, with 40 submissions received. Cessnock Leagues Club president, Bruce Wilson OAM, said the club was proud to support the local community. "It's no doubt that most of us have experienced the challenging economic times we are living in with increases in the household budget," he said. "Having said this, many of our charities are also feeling the pinch as they struggle to keep up their commitment to those in need, and it's here that clubs like ours can help out."
The ClubGrants program will re-open in April 2024, however in the meantime, Cessnock Leagues Club also offers quarterly grants through its Rural Fire Service Fund, Schools Education Fund and Sports & Community Groups Fund. To find out more, visit www.cessnockleagues.com.au/the-club/community-support.