The club was overwhelmed with applications for this year's program, with 40 submissions received. Cessnock Leagues Club president, Bruce Wilson OAM, said the club was proud to support the local community. "It's no doubt that most of us have experienced the challenging economic times we are living in with increases in the household budget," he said. "Having said this, many of our charities are also feeling the pinch as they struggle to keep up their commitment to those in need, and it's here that clubs like ours can help out."

