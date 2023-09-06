Cessnock High School student Trey Hunter will attend a Pararoos training camp this weekend as he pushes his claim to be included in the national team's Asian Cup squad.
Hunter is part of a 16-player squad which will assemble in Melbourne on Friday for a three-day selection camp.
The 15-year-old, who plays for Cooks Hill Football Club, is chasing selection for the Asian Cup to be held also in Melbourne from October 31 to November 12. It is the first major tournament on home soil for the side in more than 20 years.
The Pararoos, founded in 1998, are the national football team for for athletes with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury or symptoms acquired from stroke.
Trey's mum Candice Hunter said the opportunity for Trey to be part of a national setup is exciting.
"We didn't actually realise he was up for selection (for the camp) until the thing (announcement) went up," she said.
"He was over the moon, like he was absolutely bouncing."
Hunter had an introduction to the Pararoos youth pathway a few years back but it wasn't until Football Australia reached out this season when the young midfielder was fast tracked into the national program.
Working under the tutelage of former Newcastle Jets head coach Craig Deans at Cooks Hill, the Pararoos contacted Deans looking for video footage of Hunter.
By July he was attending a camp in Sydney as a train-on player.
"From there the head coach (Kai Lammert) of the Pararoos actually said that you know there's this tournament coming up in Western Australia that he would love to see Trey participate in some way," Candice Hunter said.
"Trey actually went down to Sydney to trial for the New South Wales squad, he wasn't actually selected for the New South Wales squad but they've put him in a combined team so he'll be going to Western Australia in October."
Perth is hosting National Para Football Championships starting on October 3.
In Melbourne, Hunter will train with players such as Pararoos legend and captain David Barber. Barber, at 106 caps, is only the third player to make over 100 appearances for an Australian national football team.
His mum said the year-10 school student is just soaking up the experience.
"He's going to love it, any time he's got a ball at his feet he's happy," she said.
