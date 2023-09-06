The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock's Trey Hunter selected for Pararoos Melbourne training camp

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 7 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
Trey Hunter participates in a Pararoos training camp at Knox Grammar School in Sydney in July. Picture supplied
Cessnock High School student Trey Hunter will attend a Pararoos training camp this weekend as he pushes his claim to be included in the national team's Asian Cup squad.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

