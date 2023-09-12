Cessnock Community Leo Club is paving the way for a greener Cessnock, following the club's green giveaway.
The event which was quite the success saw local residents lining up at Bridges Hill Park before the event had even started.
Club secretary Georgia Bailey said there was a line up of more than 30 people prior to the event kicking off at 10am on Saturday, September 2.
"The day was a real success," she said.
A primary focus of the event was to giveaway free fruit trees and vegetable saplings and Georgia said the club wanted to educate the local community on how food can be free.
"Our 'Food is Free' project is an initiative designed to empower the community through gardening, promoting locally sourced produce and supporting mental wellbeing," she said.
As part of the event, the club handed out more than 80 free fruit trees and vegetable saplings, in collaboration with the invaluable support of Hunter Local Land Services and Glencore's United Wambo Joint Venture.
"The aim of the event was to empower our community to grow their own food and spread knowledge about locally sourced produce," Georgia said.
"The project also aligned with our shared goals of creating a greener, healthier, and happier community."
It was also an opportunity for club members to connect with the community and engage with other young people who may be interested in joining the Cessnock Community Leo Club.
"We had quite a few young people interested in joining our club as well, which was fantastic and what we wanted to see," Georgia said.
Community members travelled from all over the Hunter Valley to come and see what the project was about and Georgia said the club would definitely like to host more events that are similar in nature.
"We had lots of support from the community and we would definitely like to have more community events in the future," she said.
If you are interested in joining the Cessnock Community Leo Club or would like to find out more about the club and what projects they are involved in, you can reach out via email: cessnockcommunityleoclub@gmail.com
