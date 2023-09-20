Culture and education is at the core of Wellbeing Warriors Women's group, which was formed by New Horizons and Kiray Putjung Aboriginal Corporation earlier this year.
The Wellbeing Warriors Women's group program is a 12-week program which allows Cessnock Aboriginal women to connect with other women as well as participate in a range of activities.
Community support worker Sasha Novak said the program has been quite popular amongst local ladies.
"We've seen a large increase of women joining the group and some weeks we have close to 20 women attend," she said.
"I'm so pleased that more ladies are joining us."
As part of the program, the women hear from a number of services within the community, including Tafe NSW who discussed some culture appropriate Indigenous tafe programs that are currently running for art.
"We're always trying to get services in to help educate the women," Ms Novak said.
On September 22, the women are travelling to the Minimbah Teaching Place located at Broke, where the women will participate in cultural activities and story telling.
"We're also wanting to organise a day out on the land to connect with the culture," Ms Novak said.
Some other activities include weaving workshops and Ms Novak said the women have been really enjoying the arts and craft activities.
"We're hoping to get resources so that the women can make their own traditional dot paintings," she said.
In other news:
The Wellbeing Warriors Women's group runs every Friday from 10am to 2pm at the Northern Coalfields Community Care Association (196 Wollombi Road, Cessnock)
Ms Novak said everyone is welcome with open arms.
For any inquiries, email wellbeingwarriors@newhorizons.net.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.