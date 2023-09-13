Campbell Lifestyle Estate at Cessnock is hosting East Cessnock Bowling Club and Paxton Bowling Club for an inaugural bowls competition on Friday, September 15. Local bowls clubs will participate in the Campbell Cup to launch the new bowling green at the Estate. There will be an afternoon tea, sausage sizzle and local wine tastings on the day. Everyone is welcome and for those not playing bowls, there will be other leisure activities to enjoy. Campbell Lifestyle Estate is a new over 55s community in Ferguson Street, Cessnock.

