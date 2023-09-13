SCONE TIME
MARTHAVILLE
Scone Time by Rotary is held at Marthaville (200 Wollombi Road) every Friday from 10am to noon, with free scones, tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer. Large groups are advised to book in advance for Scone Time. Call Vicki on 0418 250 887.
EXHIBITION
CESSNOCK CITY LIBRARY
Cessnock City Library is hosting a month-long exhibition to commemorate 100 years since the Bellbird Colliery mining disaster. The exhibition explores the timeline leading up to the disaster, features objects and records from the Library's Local Studies collection and uncovers the forgotten stories of the victims.
BOWLS COMPETITION
CAMPBELL LIFESTYLE ESTATE
Campbell Lifestyle Estate at Cessnock is hosting East Cessnock Bowling Club and Paxton Bowling Club for an inaugural bowls competition on Friday, September 15. Local bowls clubs will participate in the Campbell Cup to launch the new bowling green at the Estate. There will be an afternoon tea, sausage sizzle and local wine tastings on the day. Everyone is welcome and for those not playing bowls, there will be other leisure activities to enjoy. Campbell Lifestyle Estate is a new over 55s community in Ferguson Street, Cessnock.
R U OK DAY PRESENTATION
WESTON MASONIC CENTRE
The Freemasons of Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri are inviting community members to join them on Monday, September 18 in support of R U OK Day. Lodge member Nick Wyborn will deliver a presentation on mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The presentation will be held at the Weston Masonic Centre (47 Second Street, Weston) from 7pm to 7.30pm. Entry is free and a light supper will be provided afterwards. Guests must indicate their attendance by phone to 0408 333 604 or email tomalpin253@gmail.com
COMMUNITY CAR WASH
65 SOUTH AVENUE, CESSNOCK
Cessnock's Central Rural Fire Brigade is holding its monthly community car wash and barbecue in conjunction with its open day on Saturday, September 16. Kicking off at 8.30am and winding up at 2.30pm, the team of volunteer firefighters will be washing vehicles for $10 per car. There will be gramma pies and slices for sale on the day also. The Central Rural Fire Brigade's open day will start at 10am.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
CONTACT US
Do you have an event coming up? We would love to hear from you to help promote it for you. Simply email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.