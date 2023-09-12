The Advertiser - Cessnock
Towns of Murals Art Show returns, entries close September 22

By Staff Reporters
September 13 2023 - 7:00am
Councillor Darrin Gray, artist Eugenia Dunlevie and judge Elissa Edmonds with Eugenias major award winner from the 2019 Town of Murals Art Show. Picture supplied
Councillor Darrin Gray, artist Eugenia Dunlevie and judge Elissa Edmonds with Eugenias major award winner from the 2019 Town of Murals Art Show. Picture supplied

Artists intending to enter the revitalised Town of Murals art show need to finalise their forms by Friday, September 22.

