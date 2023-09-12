Artists intending to enter the revitalised Town of Murals art show need to finalise their forms by Friday, September 22.
Secretary of Towns with Heart and coordinator of the show Sharon Dyson-Smith said the committee is extremely excited to bring the art show back to Kurri Kurri after three years of COVID.
"This year is a special celebration, as it would have been the occasion of the fiftieth Weston Art Show, which was our show's predecessor," she said.
"In honour of this anniversary, we hope to include a special display of past winners of the major awards."
The show includes categories ranging from junior youth to senior citizens and covers a wide range of genres.
The major award has been increased to $2500 thanks to sponsorship from Snowy Hydro, with $500 in prize money for sectional genre awards.
"We are welcoming the Snowy Hydro Hunter Power Project as our new major sponsor and have been fortunate to retain the support of our faithful supporters from years past," Ms Dyson-Smith said.
The show will also incorporate a display from the Edgeworth David Memorial Museum showcasing vintage art and crafts.
Visit https://visitkurrikurri.com/events/ to fill out a form electronically or head to the Kurri Visitor Information Centre to collect a form.
The Town of Murals art show is scheduled from October 5 to 8 at Kurri Kurri High School's multi-purpose centre.
