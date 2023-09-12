Cessnock City Council has plans to change the council ward boundaries ahead of next year's local government election, in response to Cessnock's growing population.
The proposed plans will aim to balance the number of voters across the four wards, in accordance with the Local Government Act 1993.
The Local Government Act 1993 states that each ward must maintain a similar number of electors, with a permissible variation of up to ten percent.
Population growth in some of Cessnock's wards has exceeded the allowable range - resulting in a need for a boundary adjustment.
Council General Manager Ken Liddell said the review of ward boundaries was designed to ensure local residents had an equal say in democracy.
"Our community's voice matters, and the periodic review of ward boundaries is critical in ensuring that every resident's vote counts equally," he said.
"As we move forward, it's imperative that our representation accurately reflects the diverse population we serve."
The proposed changes impact each of the existing wards.
Cessnock City Council currently has more than 48,000 enrolled voters living within the local government area (LGA).
The proposed boundary adjustments will affect approximately 4,500 of enrolled voters.
Residents are invited to review and provide feedback on the proposed plans, which can be viewed through a Ward Boundary Changes map on council's website.
The public exhibition remains open until Monday, September 25 2023 and submissions will be accepted until Monday, October 9 2023.
For more information on the proposed ward boundary adjustments, including access to the interactive map and submission details, visit: https://together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/wardboundaries
