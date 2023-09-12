After a 16 year hiatus, the Watagan Mountains Endurance Ride is back and firing on all cylinders.
First held in the 1980s, the popular event always drew a crowd and this year organisers are expecting more than 100 riders to flock to Abermain on September 23 and 24 to take part.
Competitors from across NSW and even Queensland will attend, and as it's toward the end of the season organisers are expecting to see some quick times from very fit horses.
Rides of 40 and 80km are on the program, and administration officer Cody Nettleton said the long rides create a special bond between horse and rider.
"Encouraging a horse to do something as big as an 80 kilometre ride is pretty magical, and having that trust with them," she said.
Horse health is paramount, and vet checks for heart rate, respiration, soundness and wellbeing will happen before the ride.
Endurance is all about keeping your horse healthy and riding within their limits. Ms Nettleton said riders check if their horse is fit enough to compete by measuring how quickly their heart rate recovers after exercise.
Ms Nettleton said the sport is not quite as difficult or intense as many think.
"Endurance is for everybody, and I think something that's really cool and unique about endurance is there is no biased opinions, it is quite literally the wellbeing of the horses put first and foremost," she said.
"You have to ride your horse to the terrain, to the weather, to its fitness to make sure you give your horse the best chance of completion."
The 80km ride starts at 5am and competitors have nine hours to complete the course. The 40km ride starts at 6am and competitors have six hours to complete the course.
Entries are open now. Visit aeraonline.com.au/Event?id=85305 for forms.
