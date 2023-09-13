The parishioners of Christ Church Mt Vincent are set to welcome home a restored World War 1 Red Ensign, which hung in the church for decades.
The flag is embroidered with the names of sixteen local men who went to Gallipoli and the Western Front, two of them killed in action.
The flag is to be rededicated at a special service on Saturday, September 30, which is one day after the centenary of its original dedication on September 29 1923.
Former rector of Cessnock Bishop Sonia Roulston will preside.
Church warden at Christ Church Mt Vincent Ann Drew said they are proud to reinstate the significant heritage item.
"The names on the flag still resonate with the local community, as many of the men were descendants of pioneer families of the Mulbring Valley," she said.
"After repairs over the years by local volunteers and a period of laying-up within the church, we have been able to engage professional conservators to mount and frame the flag so that it will be preserved."
The conservation process was funded by a saluting their service grant facilitated by the Department of Veterans' Affairs with additional financial support from Kurri Kurri RSL Sub-Branch and Kurri Kurri Bowling Club.
The special service will re-dedicate the flag in memory of the sixteen local men named.
Ms Drew said they are hoping that many descendants of the men recorded on the flag are able to attend.
"The service will also incorporate the launch of a book commemorating the men, their war experiences and their links to the local community," she said.
"This is a limited edition publication which we hope will bring light to those lives."
The service will commence at 11am on September 30 at Christ Church Mount Vincent, followed by a light lunch.
To assist with catering or for further information, please contact Ann Drew on 0418 685 080 or annpdrew@bigpond.com
