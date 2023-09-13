The Advertiser - Cessnock
A flag embroidered with names of sixteen local men returns to church

By Staff Reporters
September 13 2023 - 10:00am
The World War 1 Red Ensign before restoration. Picture supplied
The parishioners of Christ Church Mt Vincent are set to welcome home a restored World War 1 Red Ensign, which hung in the church for decades.

