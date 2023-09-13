Cessnock Men's Probus Club is closing in on its 37th anniversary and the club is on the lookout for new members to join in on the fun and friendship that the group has to offer.
The club has 43 members from all walks of life who get together once a month to share in what Probus has to offer.
Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at East Cessnock Bowling Club, kicking off at 9.30am.
Members enjoy a guest speaker, morning tea and discuss any upcoming plans for day trips at the meetings.
As well as the monthly meetings, club members and guests hold regular events including extended coach trips, day trips and social outings.
Club president Geoff Thomson said Probus is all about fun and friendship in retirement.
"Clubs all over Australia provide retirees with the chance to connect socially which is important in today's world," he said.
Mr Thomson said the club is a great way to make new friends in the local community.
"There are so many interesting people I would never have met without Probus," he said.
"Often when we retire or even semi-retired we can have a little too much time on our hands or we lose the social network we had through work."
The club doesn't fundraise and is non-political and non-sectarian.
The club's membership development officer Bruce Wilson urges local retirees to think about getting involved and join in the fellowship.
For more information, contact the club secretary Danny Hoggan on 4990 1470.
