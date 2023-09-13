The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Men's Probus Club to celebrate 37 years in November

By Staff Reporters
September 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Probus members and friends on a trip to Victoria and South Australia earlier this year. Picture supplied
Cessnock Men's Probus Club is closing in on its 37th anniversary and the club is on the lookout for new members to join in on the fun and friendship that the group has to offer.

