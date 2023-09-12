A Weston grandfather who missed out on securing a ticket in his usual lottery game is thanking his lucky stars after discovering he won a life changing $1 million in Saturday Lotto.
The winning man held one of the ten division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4397, which was drawn on September 9.
Each division one winning entry taking home $1 million.
A Maitland man also collected $ 615,000 in Saturday's Lotto Strike draw - the Hunter Valley's second big Lotto win this week.
The Weston man's division one winning entry was unregistered which meant officials from The Lott had to wait for him to check his ticket and claim his prize.
He discovered his lottery loot when he went to purchase a bottle of berocca and remembered he had a Saturday Lotto ticket in his car to check.
"I whizzed back to the car and grabbed it out. I came back with the Saturday Lotto ticket and gave it to the team member to check and two team members looked at each other and that's when I thought something was up," the man said.
"She turned to me and said, 'you might want to get a chair. I think you've won division one.'"
The man said he doesn't normally play Saturday Lotto and got goosebumps when he heard of his win.
"I came in the other day to purchase a Powerball ticket because that's the game I usually play, and they said the draw had already closed," he said.
"I told them to give me a Saturday Lotto ticket instead and I said I'd see how I'd go."
"It's like the universe was telling me to go and get a Saturday Lotto ticket."
With the million-dollar windfall opening the door to countless possibilities, the New South Welshman had a couple of plans in place.
"I'll definitely help my kids and grandchildren out. They mean the world to me," he said.
"And who knows, I could probably buy as many berocca's as I want now."
His winning entry was purchased at Weston Discount Pharmacy.
Weston Discount Pharmacy lottery manager Lesley Lester said she was overjoyed to hear her mystery division one winner had discovered their life-changing prize.
"We've been eagerly waiting for our mystery division one winner to come in and check their tickets and now that it's happened, we couldn't be happier for them," she said.
"We're still on cloud nine after selling this division one winning entry on the weekend. This is our first one since taking over the terminal in the Weston region.
Ms Lester said the winning customer is a local and a regular customer of theirs.
"We're so happy for his family and would like to thank him for continuously supporting us," she said.
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4397 on September 9 were 11, 9, 14, 29, 7 and 15, while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 23.
Across Australia, there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4397 - four in New South Wales, three in Victoria, two in Queensland, and one in the Australian Capital Territory.
