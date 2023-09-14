Cessnock City Library's month-long exhibition tells the tragic tale of the Bellbird Mine Disaster on September 1 1923.
The exhibition which commemorates the centenary of the Bellbird Colliery Mining Disaster explores the timeline leading up to the disaster, uncovers the forgotten stories of victims and features objects and records from the library's local studies collection.
Local studies librarian Kimberly O'Sullivan said the exhibition was an opportunity to put the library's local studies collection on show to the public.
From an old financial ledger dating back to the year 1923 to an original miners lamp, the exhibition showcases what mining looked like 100 years ago.
Amongst the collection was also a bravery certificate which belonged to Margaret Carter whose father was one of the mine rescuers.
Ms O'Sullivan spent about three months preparing for the exhibition and said she wanted to talk about the forgotten victims.
"I decided to take two miners and to profile the stories of two miners," she said.
One of those miners was Alexander Corns, a 21-year-old wheeler who had been working at the Bellbird Colliery for four days before the disaster struck.
"Alexander was found in December 1924," Ms O'Sullivan said.
"He was found in another part of the mine heading towards the mouth of the mine when they collapsed so it was evident they were trying to get out."
Another one of those miners was Malcolm Bailey and Ms O'Sullivan said his story is heart breaking.
"His wife was pregnant and gave birth six weeks after the disaster. They had found everyone's body's but not her husbands," she said.
"They eventually found him in 1965 and alongside him was a tin, part of his work boot and his watch that had stopped at 2.20pm," she said. His watch a gift from his wife.
On the day of the disaster, Malcolm had telephoned into the pit office and his last known words were 'I'm going to make a dash for it.'
Ms O'Sullivan said another forgotten victim was the six pit horses.
"The horses were rearing back and not wanting to enter the mine on the day of the disaster," she said.
"It made me wonder if they could smell the carbon monoxide level had actually risen."
Ms O'Sullivan also paid tribute to another miner who was killed on the first day the mine opened after Christmas in 1923. His name was Charles Powell.
"It was an ominous beginning to the colliery's deadliest year and I wanted to remember him too," she said.
Ms O'Sullivan said the response from the community has been great so far.
"You leave this exhibition with a heavy heart and that's ok because this story is a tragic one," she said.
The exhibition, Tragedy at Bellbird: Commemorating 100 years since the Bellbird Colliery Disaster will be on display at Cessnock City Library foyer until September 30.
