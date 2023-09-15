Not only are they the tallest animal in Africa, they're the tallest in the world and now a new experience offers the chance to get up close and personal with the magnificent giraffe, right here in the Hunter.
Just in time for the school holidays, Hunter Valley Wildlife Park has launched a brand new Wildlife Sunrise experience, where guests have a chance to hand feed one of the park's three giraffes; Sophie, Shingo or Kebibi.
Armed with their favourite food; acacia leaves or pellets, guests will be face-to-face with a giraffe and probably get their hand slobbered on in the feeding process, but that's all part of the fun.
The experience also includes a guided keeper tour, a delicious breakfast (for the humans), animal feed bags and a picture of the giraffe encounter.
Australian Wildlife Parks marketing director Sara Ang said she's thrilled to bring this experience to the Hunter.
"We're very excited to present Wildlife Sunrise as a new offering to the to the Hunter Valley," she said.
"Families and kids would love it but it's really just for anyone who who wants to experience something incredible in the Hunter Valley.
"Guests will be met at 7.45 every Sunday morning, it's the best Sunday morning breakfast I could possibly think of."
Ms Ang said she the experience will be on while the weather is best in the valley.
"We wanted to catch the school holidays but also it's beautiful weather to have a breakfast, imagine this on a Sunday morning it would be just perfect," she said.
The experience launches on Saturday, September 16 and will be offered on Sunday mornings, with groups of no more than 20 people. Tickets are $140 for adults and $112 for children.
The park first brought on the giraffes in December 2020, with the arrival of Shingo, originally from Dubbo Zoo, and Sophie, who came from Australia Zoo.
Kebibi joined the herd in May 2021, also from Australia Zoo.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.