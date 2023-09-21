Cessnock Business Chamber will present an event next month that aims to foster connections between local women with the hope of forming a new networking group.
Cessnock Women Connect will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club on Friday, October 6, and all local women are welcome to attend.
Finance broker Rhonda Porter approached the chamber about the idea after previously being involved with a similar group on the Central Coast.
As someone who has moved to Cessnock and works from home, Ms Porter said she hopes the group would provide many opportunities for local women, including networking, mentoring and friendship.
"A lot of women have moved to Cessnock over the past couple of years and are working from home, and women network differently than men," she said.
Although in its infancy, Rhonda said the response to the planned event has been positive.
"Everybody I speak to think it's a great idea," she said. "I lived on the Central Coast for a bit and we had something similar there. I thought why can't we do the same in Cessnock - a way women can connect, network and support a charity as well."
She said there may be women who are looking at re-entering the workforce and Cessnock Women Connect could be the catalyst for helping them find employment.
Local lawyer Jennifer Short is also on board. She hopes the group will offer the chance for like minded women to connect in a social, casual setting.
Cessnock Business Chamber board member Kristy Davies hopes the new group will empower local women through networking, socialising and relationship-building.
Cessnock Women Connect will start at 5.30pm with a glass of sparkling on arrival and finger food.
As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a raffle will be held on the night for the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation. It is a free event, but registration is appreciated for catering at the Cessnock Business Chamber website.
