Branxton Netball Club enjoyed a big day out on Saturday as the club contested six grand finals at Maitland Park.
Played amidst sweltering conditions, Branxton teams played grand finals in under-10s, under-12s, cadets, two teams in intermediate divisions and in the A-3 senior division.
The Coalfields Netball Club had five teams reach their respective finals, with under-10s, under-11s, under-12s, cadets and A-2.
Branxton's Purple Slam reached the under-10s division one grand final, narrowly losing 15-13 to Coalfields' Fiery Comets in a thrilling decider. Blossom Power defeated Luna Comets by 16 points to win the under-12s division one grand final.
In cadets, Bandits had a 43-32 win against West Rutherford Telarah Netball Club's Martin Tyre and Auto (Flames) to claim the division five crown. In intermediate division two, Blazers lost 31-23 to Majestic Storm while Purple Rain defeated East Maitland Netball Club's Warrior Queens 33-17 to win the division five title.
The Coalfields' Sky Gem Comets suffered a narrow one point loss to Seaham Smash Goals in the under-11s division one final while Power Comets defeated EMNC Lightning 42-41 to win the cadets division two title.
ECBC Comets defeated The Quarry 34-31 to win the A-2 grand final.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said while the hot conditions were challenging, all the grand finals were played in the right spirit and thanked all players, supporters, umpires.
"The day was beautiful, good weather, we've had great crowds, I think everyone has enjoyed their games today - it's been fantastic," she said.
Under-10s
Division 1
Fiery Comets 15 def BDNC Purple Slam 13
Division 2
EMNC Glitter Bombs 23 def MCS Synergy 8
Division 3
WRTNC Redhawks 16 def TNC Infinity 12
Under-11s
Division 1
Seaham Smashing Goals 28 def Sky Gem Comets 27
Division 2
RSL Cheeky Chics 24 def MCS Supernovas 20
Division 3
MNC Superstars 12 def TNC Stars 5
Under-12s
Division 1
BDNC Blossom Power 43 def Luna Comets 27
Division 2
WRTNC Shooting Stars 29 def MCS Mockingjays 18
Division 3
TNC Renegades 23 def HVGS Aqua 14
Cadets
Division 1
EMNC HPP Surge 43 def EMNC Brazen Stars 36
Division 2
Power Comets 42 def EMNC PLC Lightning 41
Division 3
MNC Heat 43 def HVGS Violet 31
Division 4
MRBNC Black Arrows 49 def MRBNC Nova 32
Division 5
BDNC 43 def WRTNC Martin Tyre and Auto (Flames) 32
Division 6
EMNC Moon Beams 40 def TNC Amazon 32
Intermediate
Division 1
Seaham Shooters 41 def EMNC Bridgestone Mining Dynamites 29
Division 2
Majestic Storm 31 def BDNC Blazers 23
Division 3
MRBNC Cobras 34 def MCS Infernos 24
Division 4
RSL Roxy 40 def TNC Rampage 18
Division 5
BDNC Purple Rain 33 def EMNC Warrior Queens 17
Division 6
WRTNC Falcons 47 def EMNC Calypsos 24
Seniors
A1
TNC The George 42 def Pickers Netball 39
A2
ECBC Comets 34 def The Quarry 31
A3
BDNC Miller Park Poison Ivy 40 def Majestic Movers 36
A4
MNC Kaos 34 def MCS Flares 30
B1
HVGS Magenta 38 def SNC Fernair 25
B2
Dream Team 42 def MRBNC 33
B3
MRBNC Blackout 37 def Seaham GM Force 25
B4
The Rovers 35 def EMNC JBuild Tidda's 33
C1
MRBNC Castle 42 def EMNC Arc Mining Angels 25
