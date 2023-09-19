The Advertiser - Cessnock
Redleaf Wollombi and Pepi's to bring Italy to the Hunter Valley

By Laura Rumbel
September 20 2023 - 9:02am
Hunter Valley wedding venue Redleaf Wollombi forms long-term partnership with an authentic Italian catering company Pepi's. Pictures supplied
Hunter Valley wedding venue Redleaf Wollombi has found its perfect catering fit with an authentic Italian catering company Pepi's.

