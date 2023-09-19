Hunter Valley wedding venue Redleaf Wollombi has found its perfect catering fit with an authentic Italian catering company Pepi's.
Drawing inspiration from grand European-style weddings, Pepi's is all about authentic Italian cuisine, genuine culinary traditions and unrivalled food.
The catering company will join Redleaf Wollombi as a permanent catering partner, starting in January 2025.
Founder and director of Pepi's Giuseppe (Joe) Tarzia shared his own personal journey with Redleaf, having his wedding at the venue in 2021.
His wedding led to his admiration for the country-escape venue, which encouraged Mr Tarzia to grow his business further into the wedding space.
Mr Tarzia said from the style to the setup, the partnership is the perfect combination of two authentic European-inspired businesses.
"We're bringing to Australia something you can't find on this side of the world," he said.
"Through our authentic Italian cuisine, dedication to unparalleled service and our shared vision of creating unforgettable moments in the picturesque venue, we are confident that weddings and events at Redleaf will be even bigger and better."
Redleaf's announcement it was seeking a permanent catering company was well received by the hospitality community, with a number of businesses interested in the opportunity.
The candidates were then narrowed down to three finalists, who were tasked to host a full-service tasting experience for the Redleaf team before the final decision was made.
Redleaf Wollombi owner Matthew Low said the team was quite blown away by Pepi's from day one of the selection process.
"We really loved that our passions aligned when it comes to providing guests with an elevated experience that still feels like a family dinner," he said.
Along with the promise of exceptional event service, the Redleaf and Pepi's partnership also promises a sustainable future.
Redleaf and Pepi's said they intend to collaborate with local farmers, food artisans, wineries and suppliers from within the Wollombi and the wider Hunter Valley region.
