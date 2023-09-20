The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Fun and educational workshops to teach Hunter kids cyber security life skills

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
September 20 2023 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rydges Resort Hunter Valley to host four events focused on cyber security for kids this weekend. Picture by Dave Hunt: AAP PHOTOS
Rydges Resort Hunter Valley to host four events focused on cyber security for kids this weekend. Picture by Dave Hunt: AAP PHOTOS

Rydges Resort Hunter Valley is hosting four events this weekend focused on cyber security for kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.