Rydges Resort Hunter Valley is hosting four events this weekend focused on cyber security for kids.
The kids will learn to identify the red flags of phishing, solve puzzles and challenges, learn what traces they leave behind online and use arts and crafts to open up online safety discussions.
Founded by cyber security experts and teaching professionals, Psyber is on a mission to make cyber security accessible for everyone.
Co-founder of Psyber said cyber security is a life skill for the digital world.
"We want to provide children with age appropriate education that's really exciting and fun but also educates them on those key things to look out for when they are using the internet."
"We can't manage their every minute online but we can empower them with tools and skills to protect themselves online."
These school holidays, Psyber will be delivering four of their highly-reviewed cyber security workshops at an affordable price to children in the Hunter Valley.
Each workshop covers a different cyber security topic, which aligns with the Australian Curriculum - with key changes in schools, cyber security education will become mandate in 2024.
One of the workshops includes a cyber quest escape room with a focus on developing a holistic cyber security understanding.
"It's school holidays and we wanted to make it fun."
Co-founder of Psyber said cyber security is such an important issue with 94% of children using the internet by the age of four.
"The harsh reality is that under 25 year olds have become the fastest growing fraud group. Children are our most vulnerable group."
"We need to empower them with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves and their community online."
In other news:
There are two workshops on Saturday, September 23 and two on Sunday, September 24 - each ticket is $20.
To book and for more details, visit https://psyber.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.